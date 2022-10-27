North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials.

The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.

“The numbers in these neighborhoods are coming down, and the work that we’ve done … it really had an impact,” said City Councilmember Cindy Bass, who chairs the public health and human services committee. “So the question now is, what else do we need to do?”

In 2011, nearly 1 in 5 kids tested positive for an elevated blood lead level of at least 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood by the time they reached 3 years old.

Today, those cases are about 1 in 16 kids, according to city data.