Ivan Cuevas came into the emergency room at St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children in critical condition.

He had a gunshot wound to his head. He was 16 years old and had been struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting just outside Abraham Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia.

School had just let out for the day.

Dr. Tina Loven, chair of neurosurgery at the hospital, said Cuevas was not deemed as “survivable.”

“We kept going back and looking at his imaging [scans], and pretty much everybody was shaking their heads saying, there’s no way,” Loven said.

But there was a way. Doctors said Cuevas eventually showed a single brainstem reflex response, which meant there was some brain activity.