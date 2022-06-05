Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

In a city where nearly 200 people have been killed by a gun this year, a community space was dedicated Saturday to honor their lives, and to raise awareness about gun violence as a public health crisis.

Leaders from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), as well as local and community activist organizations, gathered at the Garden at Karabots – a “lush oasis” located at 48th and Market Streets – for a ceremony to dedicate the space.

CHOP officials say the garden, where benches and a colorful, stained glass sculpture were installed in 2021, is now a space where survivors can visit and reflect.

“So many of our families have experiences of knowing or loving people that have succumbed to violence, and those families are ones we take care of,” said Dr. Joel Fein, a CHOP pediatrician and co-director of the CHOP Center for Violence Prevention.

“We wanted to create a space for them to reflect and have some peace in the middle of their day and bring awareness to the impact of violence,” he said.