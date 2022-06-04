Turn in a gun, get $100 at Eagles’ gun buyback

Philadelphians will get the chance to trade in their guns for money on Monday. It’s the latest event meant to reduce gun violence.

The gun buyback will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly Monday, from 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

“Our hearts break for those who suffer through the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman & CEO, in a statement. “These unspeakable tragedies wreak havoc in our communities and continue to occur with alarming frequency.”