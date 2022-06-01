Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

Third grader Kylee Pearson is barely tall enough to be seen behind the City Hall podium. An adult has to lower the mic for her before she starts to speak.

She’s in a ruffled black skirt, black gloves and a matching black hairband. Her voice is squeaky but clear as she recites a poem about the toll of fatal shootings. When she leaves the stage, applause booms and a crowd of students and teachers embraces her.

In Philadelphia, gun violence is an unavoidable fact for the city’s youngest residents — and for some, it’s a driver of activism. This week, dozens of them left their classrooms to spend part of the school day demonstrating. They’re part of a new coalition of concerned children asking city officials to take a stand.

“These young people have a data set that no one in the city has,” said Ayesha Imani, CEO of the Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School. “They did the work … now we need grown folks to work.”

Sankofa is one of nine high schools behind the Enough is Enough campaign, which formed in February with support from City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’s office. Today they presented findings from their gun violence survey of 1,300 students in grades seven through twelve.

The survey shines light on the need for more resources for young people — 95% of respondents said they couldn’t name a neighborhood organization where they could go to talk about the impact of gun violence.

Seventh grader Morena Brown says the fear is constant.

“There’s nowhere safe now,” Brown said. “I can run to my mom and my dad, but I can’t run to the cops … what are they gonna do?”