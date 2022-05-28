Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, Philadelphia lawmakers and activists are demanding stronger gun laws for Pennsylvania, arguing that restricting firearm access could help prevent mass shootings as well as the daily exchanges of bullets on Philly streets.

A mid-day rally Friday at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on North Broad street drew dozens of people from a range of races and backgrounds, some from the inner city and some from the suburbs. Some parents were driven by fear of a mass shooting at their child’s school, and others by concern for kids playing outside in their own neighborhoods. Mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence attended, as did people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide involving a gun.

Children and teenagers took the podium to express the sense of danger they feel, both in the streets and in the classroom.

High schooler Caprice Cowan spoke of the loss of her cousin to gun violence, and the compounded distress she’s feeling in the days following the Texas tragedy.

“Kids should be able to go to school without the risk of getting shot,” she said. “School is supposed to be a place where kids grow and learn and form friendships, not where they can get injured.”