So far this year, 71 children have been shot in Philadelphia, according to the Office of the Controller. They make up 8% of the 839 fatal and nonfatal shootings that occurred in 2022.

Gunfire is a regular part of life for children in North Philly, West Philly and other hard-hit neighborhoods. Philly physicians seeing an influx of bullet-ridden bodies have argued that the impact of urban violence is on par with that of national mass shootings, despite getting less media attention.

“We experience mass shootings in Philadelphia on sort of an every-other-week or certainly every month basis,” said Dr. Jessica Beard, a trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital and director of research for the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting. “I’d like to see the same concern and the same outrage about shootings that happen here every day in Philadelphia, and the same discussion around solutions,”

A growing body of research shows that the way parents interact with their children after exposure to trauma can affect how that child processes the event, and whether that child goes on to engage in violent behavior. The American Academy of Pediatrics published a policy statement last summer emphasizing the significance of “safe, stable, and nurturing relationships as a protective buffer against the biological harms of toxic stress on children — as well as a key toward building resilience.”

Philadelphia activists say parents and caregivers are a missing part of the gun violence puzzle.

“How do we stop the violence, how do we be preventative? It starts at home,” said Deshawnda Williams, clinical director for EMIR Healing Center, an East Falls resource center for families impacted by homicide.

On Tuesday Williams hosted a trauma training for parents and caregivers in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia. It’s part of a broader push to educate adults on a child’s mental state in the wake of violence, and show them how to provide structure, care and tools for regulating emotions and behavior.

Brown attended the workshop in hopes of finding ways to assuage her granddaughter’s grief, confusion and fear.

“[She] witnessed a lot more than we knew,” Brown said. “She’s now just blurting out, ‘my dad left me and I don’t know why’.”

After attending the session, she says she wants to get both the child and her mother connected to counseling.

The workshop covered how trauma affects the brain and can cause certain unexpected behaviors, such as anger, despondence or panic. Williams explained what symptoms of trauma parents should look out for and what steps they can take to mitigate a child having a severe negative reaction.

She said this includes taking steps to limit a child’s exposure to violence — be it in the home, in the streets, on the television or in a video game.

“You love them when you tell them no,” she said. “Just, no. And I think that has to come with a sense of understanding and setting ground rules for them from the beginning.”

But she warns that being too harsh can lead to a bottling-up of emotions.

“They’re not going to conceptualize what you’re trying to convey to them if you do it in such a threatening and invasive way,” she said. “Then you’ve got this angry child going to school, upset, flipping the desk over, throwing chairs, all because of a conversation that took place at home.”