As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.

In a June Gun Violence Response press conference, Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales called curfews “effective,” pointing out a “significant increase” in curfew enforcement in 2022 compared to 2021. Researchers have pointed out that curfews don’t actually curb juvenile crime and some studies have found that crime actually goes up during hours that curfews are in effect.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who advocated for the extended curfew, called the centers a “tool in the toolbox for us to provide a safe space for young people to go to from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. every single day [for] free,” adding that “many young people are involved with crime or criminal incidents simply because they are out too late and have nowhere to go.”