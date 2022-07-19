Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that makes the year-round curfew for teenagers stricter for older teens during the summer months. Under the former policy, kids ages 14 and 15 had to be indoors by 10 p.m. and 16- and 17-year-olds could stay out until midnight. Now, the older group must also be in by 10 p.m. or face a curfew violation. Philadelphia has had a curfew on the books since 1955. The adjustment lasts until September.

But nonprofit leaders and academics have cast doubt on the strategy of punishing the many to catch the few. They say a curfew will do little to stop people who actually have harmful intentions, and that the policy is unfair to law-abiding teens.

The Philadelphia Police Department says enforcing the curfew does not involve arrests or fines. There are exceptions to the rule for teens who are coming home from work, with a parent or on active duty in the armed services, but not for those who are returning from a community-based program.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the policy, says the primary objective is to reunite teens in violation of the curfew with a family member or guardian. That may involve bringing them to a “community evening resource center” or a police station until someone can pick them up. Resource centers are designed to provide mentorship, job readiness skills, conflict resolution, and connections to services, and staff there can also give teens a ride home.

There have been 1,045 nonfatal shootings and 269 gun homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. A total of 121 children under age 18 have been shot, according to the latest data from the Office of the Controller.

Richardson says the goal behind the curfew is simple: get kids inside so they’re safe from gunfire.

“If we save the life of one young person, everything we’ve done will be worth it,” she said recently on WURD radio.

The curfew, and young peoples’ behavior in general, has been a heated discussion point across the city since news of teens beating a 73-year-old man to death with a traffic cone surfaced last week.