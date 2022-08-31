Philly gun violence leads to trying times for Parks & Rec Department

Lovell spoke with WHYY about park safety concerns at this month’s ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly remodeled 33rd and Wallace Playground in the city’s Mantua neighborhood, where kids were enjoying popsicles and testing out the playground equipment. Lovell said her department creates joyful spaces that must remain safe.

“And as much as we want to create safe places for kids, and as much as we talk about Parks & Recreation being the Department of Fun, the Department of Joy, the truth is that we are a city in crisis right now.”

Still the commissioner remains positive. She said as the city continues to invest in public spaces, it reminds people these are places of refuge, places that should remain sacred.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, not just this year, but over the last few years,” she said. “You know, we do everything we can, working with the police, working with the great local community groups to make sure we protect our spaces. But ultimately, we need individuals to make that decision, not to let that stuff happen here.”

Lovell said police patrolling at parks and rec centers has stepped up over the last three years in reaction to the uptick in shootings after the COVID shutdown. At a press conference following the mass shooting at Shepard Rec Center nearly two weeks ago, city officials promised to do more to increase such monitoring.

Lovell noted patrolling by police officers takes place inside and outside rec centers.

“Yeah. And also, in the case of when there’s a basketball tournament or even during the summer at our pools, they’re actually on the deck or at a basketball tournament. They’re actually posted at the site.”

When asked whether communities should rely on patrol officers or members of the community to keep watch, Lovell replied, “There’s no question that a park that is more active is safer. Parks where there are community members who are invested in that space, helping to clean it up, helping to program it, and activate it, definitely see a difference in the kind of behavior that happens at a space when those groups are intimately involved.”

Lovell said she and her department are consulted about safety and are included in the city’s weekly Roadmap for Safer Communities meetings which address gun violence reduction.

“We are consistently sharing data with the police when, God forbid, an incident happens at one of our centers,” said Lovell. You know, we get the report almost immediately from the police. We share footage with police if we have camera footage. We brainstorm about what we can do to identify the perpetrators or support the victims. We’re pretty tied in to the local police district and they’re really incredibly supportive.”