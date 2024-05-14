Pennridge School Board suspends controversial bathroom policy

Pennridge School Board members voted 5-4 to retire the policy to remain in compliance with Title IX.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 14, 2024
Town hall meeting

The Pennridge School Board voted to reverse their bathroom policy. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A school board in Bucks County voted to suspend a controversial bathroom policy on Monday night.

In May 2023, the Pennridge School Board approved a policy stating that students were required to use the bathroom that aligned with their biological sex.

However, the federal government’s new Title IX rules block blanket policies that bar transgender students from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

