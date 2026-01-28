School District of Philadelphia and city’s archdiocesan schools to operate virtually on Wednesday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The School District of Philadelphia will operate virtually on Wednesday as the city works to clean up from the major winter storm.

All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday, are canceled.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority,” the district said in a statement.”The recent snowstorm in the greater Philadelphia region dropped significant snow and ice, which has left slick or covered roads. It continues to impact drivers and commuters.”

The archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools will also be virtual.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties should follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district.

Crews around the city have been working around the clock since the storm hit the region on Sunday.

Click here to see a list of other school closures and delays.