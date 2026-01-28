School District of Philadelphia and city’s archdiocesan schools to operate virtually on Wednesday

Crews around the city have been working around the clock since the storm hit the region on Sunday.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 27, 2026
An aerial view of East Montgomery Avenue in Fishtown is blanketed with snow on Jan. 25, 2026.

East Montgomery Avenue in Fishtown is blanketed with snow on Jan. 25, 2026. (Michael James Murray)

The School District of Philadelphia will operate virtually on Wednesday as the city works to clean up from the major winter storm.

All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday, are canceled.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority,” the district said in a statement.”The recent snowstorm in the greater Philadelphia region dropped significant snow and ice, which has left slick or covered roads. It continues to impact drivers and commuters.”

The archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools will also be virtual.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties should follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district.

Click here to see a list of other school closures and delays.

