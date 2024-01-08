From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News is collaborating with the documentary film showcase, POV, to examine the film “Murders That Matter” on POV docs’ Instagram Live on Jan. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Filmmaker and director Marco Williams chronicled the path of Philadelphian Movita Johnson-Harrell over a handful of years. The cinematic journey documents her personal crusade, as a mother who lost two sons to gun violence and a survivor of decades-old trauma, to turn tragedy into hopeful action.

Williams and Johnson-Harrell will join WHYY Vice President of News Sarah Glover on the POV Instagram page for a discussion of the film and its perspective on gun violence this Tuesday. Glover will serve as a moderator of “Amplifying Lives, Countering Loss: Transparent Gun Violence Reporting on Black Communities.” The trio will explore the film’s origins and how the documentary is advancing conversations on providing trauma-informed services to co-victims and gun violence reporting in the media.