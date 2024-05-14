Shapiro orders state employees to avoid ‘scandalous’ conduct amid Gaza protests, raising free speech concerns

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Amid protests over the war in Gaza, Gov. Josh Shapiro has quietly revised his administration’s code of conduct to bar state employees from engaging in “scandalous or disgraceful” behavior — actions that could lead to discipline or termination, Spotlight PA has learned.

The vaguely worded update, which went into effect last week without the public fanfare of some executive orders, is raising alarm among First Amendment advocates concerned that it could be used to unconstitutionally curtail free speech.

It has also heightened fears among pro-Palestinian and Muslim American groups that employees who express opinions that differ from the Democratic governor’s stance on the war could be unfairly punished.

In a May 8 email to cabinet secretaries, a Shapiro administration official wrote that the need for “moral clarity is especially pronounced today, as antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate speech are increasing across not only Pennsylvania, but nationally and globally.”

“The administration supports free speech, consistent with the First Amendment, but that speech may never incite violence, encourage people to violate the law, or harass others,” wrote Neil R. Weaver, who heads the Office of Administration.

“Hate speech,” Weaver wrote, can take many forms, from “social media posts, to boycotts, to graffiti, to public confrontations.”

“For the time we hold these positions of public trust, it is vital to maintain the confidence of the good people of Pennsylvania,” he wrote.

Shapiro, one of the country’s most prominent Jewish politicians, has taken a central role in condemning antisemitism and what he sees as weak responses to it in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis. As protests against Israel’s war in Gaza — where the Palestinian death toll now tops 35,000 — have escalated, Shapiro has argued some demonstrations have crossed a line into bigotry.

Witold J. Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said the vagueness of Shapiro’s amended order could violate free speech protections enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. He also said it is too subjective.

“If an employee off the job posts, ‘From the river to the sea,’ is that something the governor would consider disgraceful and scandalous?” Walczak asked of a decades-old phrase that supporters of Palestinians say is a call for freedom and peace but which some Jews perceive as a call for Israel’s destruction.

In an email, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said the policy applies to all commonwealth employees, and that any alleged misconduct allegations will be “evaluated individually and on their own merits.”

“Employees are, of course, able to exercise their First Amendment rights under the law,” said Bonder.

The revision does not define scandalous or disgraceful conduct, which the order says is prohibited both “on or off duty.” Nor does it specify who would enforce the provisions, or how. It does say that anyone who fails to comply could face penalties ranging from a reprimand to a loss of employment.

The language is identical to a passage within the 140-page human resources manual for commonwealth employees viewed by Spotlight PA. Bonder said the code of conduct was updated as part of a “larger effort to modernize” the policy, “some provisions of which are more than 40 years old.”

“Secretary Weaver’s comments were explicitly in reference to actions involving hate speech that incites violence, encourages people to violate the law, or harasses others,” Bonder added. The administration says it doesn’t monitor social media posts by its employees.

Bonder did not answer a question about whether participating in a pro-Palestinian protest would violate the amended executive order. One such protest occurred last week outside the governor’s official residence in Harrisburg, with demonstrators calling for the state to divest from defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

Bryn Mawr lawyer Mark Schwartz, who has handled cases involving free speech and whistleblower protections, called Shapiro’s code of conduct amendment “so overbroad it’s ridiculous.”

“Scandalous behavior — what does that mean?” Schwartz asked. “Anybody at any time could be accused of anything.”

He added, “It’s a standard that is impossible to adhere to because it’s impossible to understand what it applies to.”

Schwartz said the nebulous wording of the amended order could attract litigation if the administration fires someone for violating it. Schwartz represented a former computer technician who said state House Republicans wrongly fired him in 2018 after he took to social media to defend a lawmaker who had been accused of physically or sexually abusing two women.

The caucus settled the case in 2021, records show, paying the ex-employee $42,000.