New earlier curfew for older Philly teens now in effect

Some older Philadelphia teens face new curfew restrictions in an effort to curb violence in the city.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson pushed for the restriction to be implemented this summer. It requires kids ages 14 to 17 to be inside by 10 p.m. Previously, the 10 p.m. limit only applied to kids as old as 15.

“We have modified the curfew for minors for the summer to 10 pm. So, by 10 pm all minors in the city of Philadelphia need to be in the house. Those under the age of 13 need to be in by 9:30, that has not changed with this bill.”

Gilmore Richardson said the change in timing is designed to remove the young people from potential sources of trouble, injury, or death.

“We’re seeing record numbers of our young people involved in crime or criminal incidents here in the city of Philadelphia. We have to get a handle on public safety in our city and this is just one tool for us to do that.,” Gilmore Richardson said. “When children are off the street they are safe.”