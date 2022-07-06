He added those who live and work in the city “deserve the right to have a good quality of life.”

Councilmember Cherelle Parker was a little more direct, taking aim at Mayor Jim Kenney’s comments after the shooting and calling them “asinine.”

She said the council will do its best to implement “a comprehensive approach that we must employ to ensure that the sense of lawlessness that people feel is prevailing in our city, that we’re doing everything that we possibly can to make our city safer and cleaner, providing access to economic opportunity for all.”

Councilmember Curtis Jones’ grandchildren were at the Welcome America event when the shooting occurred. He expressed his concern about the incident in which two police officers were shot.

Jones emphasized that the city cannot discontinue events such as Welcome America, “because if we acquiesce to this madness, then we will be retreating.” He vowed: “That is not going to happen.”

Jones and others did speak about “stop and frisk,” a controversial procedure that was implemented during Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration to decrease violent crime. The process was called unconstitutional and halted by the Kenney administration shortly after taking office.