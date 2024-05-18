Late night curfew for businesses could expand outside of Kensington to other areas of Philly

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two more City Council districts could soon implement a business curfew as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate what council members say is a safe harbor for overnight crime in Philadelphia.

The plan is similar to an effort approved for the Kensington section of the city, where businesses would not be able to stay open late to stop people hanging around outside.

Councilmembers Cindy Bass and Mike Driscoll have introduced late-night curfews for businesses in the 8th and 6th districts. Driscoll said the goal is to reduce quality of life crime.

“It’s reasonable because the ones that seem to be operating late seem to be doing some things that may not be according to the norms,” he said.