Philly City Council passes bill mandating curfew for some Kensington businesses

Kensington native Danny Emery remembers when the commercial corridor under the El train was thriving — as a teenager he would window shop after school. But that was decades ago.

Now Emery is the owner of Philly Ink Tattoo which sits near the corner of Allegheny and Kensington Avenues.

After 30 years in business, he’s tired of losing customers who he says aren’t willing to visit the neighborhood, which has long struggled with an open-air drug market.

“I’m operating it at probably a 30 to 40 percent loss for the last five years straight because of the activity that goes on here,” he said.

To make a dent in crime and drug use, Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted in favor of the bill on Thursday that restricts operating hours of most stores in Kensington.

The pilot area is East Lehigh Avenue northbound to East Tioga Street along Kensington Avenue but also stretching west to D Street and east to Frankford Avenue — it essentially creates a triangle — and applies to businesses on both sides of the street.

The proposed law won’t affect bars or establishments with liquor licenses, but dozens of bodegas, take out restaurants and smoke shops in Kensington must now shutter between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night. Scofflaws face a $500 fine for every day they violate the law. The law sunsets in January 2028.

The bill is now destined for Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk.