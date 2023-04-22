Philly’s next mayor could try to end Kensington’s open-air drug market. How that could unfold is uncertain

But none of the candidates were entirely clear on how they’d close the markets down. Which has Bill McKinney worried.

As a long-time neighborhood resident and executive director of New Kensington Community Development Corporation, McKinney has “real concerns” about closure as a major strategic approach.

“I’m old enough that I lived through the crack epidemic,” he said. “There was no compassion during the crack epidemic for people of color that were involved in it. And we built the mass incarceration system that we’re trying to dismantle.

“We have to acknowledge that there’s been dozens of plans for Kensington. And we have to really take the time to look at those [plans] and see what didn’t work,” he said. “The folks that are out there dealing, they’re [also] often suffering from poverty, housing, insecurity, lack of education, lack of workforce development.”

On the other hand, he conceded, it’s wrong that long-time Kensington residents have been criticized for wanting the basic security that other neighborhoods enjoy.

“Which is just a crazy concept to me — that we will actually vilify Kensington residents for saying, ‘I want my child to walk to school’” along safe, clean streets.

Still, though he’d welcome new efforts to stop widespread drug sales in the neighborhood, he cautioned against any strategy that potentially involves mass incarcerations.

“We’re trying to turn off a billion-dollar industry,” he said. “There was intentional disinvestment in this community — and so that economy was replaced with another economy. That other economy needs to be addressed. It’s not addressed just by picking up a few people and locking them up.”

In Kensington, said candidate Rebecca Rhynhart, “the status quo is completely unacceptable.” While there should be “a law enforcement component” to breaking up illicit drug sales, she said, “we need to provide compassionate care for those suffering from substance abuse disorder.”

If he is elected mayor, said candidate David Oh, he will take a more direct stance to closing off drug trafficking in Kensington. He believes that enforcing existing laws would significantly cut down on the sheer volume of drug dealing and addiction, which would leave Kensington “nowhere near the kind of overwhelming, overbearing amount that we have today.”

Under his administration, “You will not be standing on the corner of [Kensington & Allegheny Avenue] doing heroin out in the open,” he said. “That is a no. You’ll get arrested. We’ll have none of that.”