Gun violence, opioid crisis dominate Philly mayoral debate on public health

The opioid epidemic was of particular concern during the forum, particularly as it unfolded in Kensington, the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis.

The majority of candidates agreed they would prioritize shutting down the neighborhood’s open-drug market. Domb said that, until the open drug market is gone, drug dealing and opioid use won’t go away.

“Kensington is an issue of supply and demand,” he said. “We can cut off the supply and we can help the people who have the need or the demand. We’ve allowed Kensington to be a containment site — like, it’s OK to go there and do drugs and sell drugs there. It’s unacceptable.”

Key for Gym was to bring Kensington back to “a place of resilience,” which would require a citywide effort.

“That is the public health mission that many of us in this room fundamentally believe in,” she said. “That it’s not just about making bad things go away. It’s restoring neighborhoods for neighbors, making sure that our parks and [recreation] centers, libraries, and civic and public spaces come back to life.”

In response, Rhynhart said the city would need a law enforcement approach to break up the open-air drug market.

“At the same time,” she added, “We need to provide compassionate care from those suffering from substance use disorder.”

Rhynhart also called for better coordination between city departments to address the issue.

“We have the Department of Behavioral Health working separately from the Department of Public Health,” she said. “We need to make those departments work together to have outreach, to make connections — because from an individual level, what works is making that connection on the ground.”