65% of Philadelphians think the city is ‘on the wrong track,’ Lenfest survey finds

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

Results of a new survey from the The Lenfest Institute for Journalism found Black Philadelphians are twice as likely to say gun violence has a major negative impact on their overall quality of life, compared to white residents.

The study, “What Philly Wants: The Every Voice, Every Vote Survey of Philadelphia voters,” was conducted by SSRS with additional support from the Institute for Survey Research at Temple University (ISR), ahead of May’s mayoral primary. It echoes what many have been saying for years: that Black and brown people in Philadelphia are disproportionately impacted by gun violence and violent crime.

More than 14,000 surveys were sent to households across Philadelphia between Dec. 5, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023. A total of 1,247 residents completed the survey, a response rate of 11.1%.