Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wins reelection

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won reelection by a wide margin, following an unusual race that saw him face challenger Patrick Dugan in both the primary and general elections.

Krasner was leading with 79% of votes counted, with about 95,000 votes to Dugan’s 25,000 as of 9:45 p.m.

The win means the 64-year-old former civil rights lawyer will serve a third term as one of the nation’s most prominent progressive prosecutors, whose focus on less incarceration, expanded diversion programs and prosecuting police misconduct has been popular with city voters despite detractors’ arguments that his policies contributed to a surge in crime during the pandemic.

Krasner released a social media video for his supporters early on Election Day, saying his expected win would show “there is a new politics.”

“You don’t need all the money. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the media on your side. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the traditional insider politicians on your side. We didn’t have it. You just need the votes, and that we are going to have,” he said.

He did not hold an election night watch party, as campaigns usually do, and he could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Dugan, meanwhile, continued to savage Krasner despite his lopsided loss. Speaking to about 100 supporters gathered at the Cannstatter Volksfest social club in Northeast Philadelphia, he said, “Make no mistake about it, Larry Krasner did not win this election.”

“Larry Krasner was finally exposed for what he is — a despicable, uncaring, heartless human being,” Dugan said, to applause. “Yes, tonight I can see that I lost an election. But I rejoice in the fact that Larry Krasner finally has been exposed to anyone with eyes and ears as a curse upon this city.”

The former municipal judge had said he felt compelled to mount a Democratic primary challenge against the popular DA — and then a long-shot general election race, as the Republican nominee — because of public discontent over crime, which spiked in 2021 before plunging to historically low levels over the past two years.

Dugan accused the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office of repeatedly allowing people accused of violent crimes to be released from custody and go on to commit more offenses, and said Krasner failed to properly train lawyers on his staff or cooperate with other officials on anti-crime strategy. Krasner has denied the claims.