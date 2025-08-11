From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Voters might get a sense of déjà vu when they cast their votes for Philadelphia district attorney in November.

After losing the Democratic primary to incumbent DA Larry Krasner, former judge Pat Dugan will be on the ballot as a Republican to challenge Krasner again. Dugan made his move official Monday morning, filing the necessary paperwork with the city’s Board of Elections.

Dugan said he thought long and hard about the decision to run as a Republican, even though he’s been a lifelong Democrat.

“I’m running as an independent Democrat. Basically, running as a Philadelphian,” he said. “That’s who I’m running for and I’m running for every single person in the city. Wasn’t running for Democrats. I wasn’t running for Republicans. I wasn’t running for independents. I’m running for all Philadelphians.”

Dugan picked up right where he left off in his criticism of Krasner from back in the spring.

“He’s a non-prosecutor, hasn’t done a job in eight years, and the statistics over the last eight years show it,” Dugan said. “But again, we have that Philly shrug. People have to stop it. People have to come out and vote.”