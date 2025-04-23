What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.

A district attorney candidate debate turned into an hour-long questioning of incumbent Larry Krasner after challenger Patrick Dugan declined to participate in the event Tuesday night.

Dugan’s decision not to attend could mean they won’t face each other in an official debate before the May 20 Democratic primary. With no Republican running, the primary will effectively decide the winner in November’s election of Philadelphia’s top prosecutor for the next four years.

While the two candidates have answered questions and exchanged barbs at a number of debate-like forums over the past month, Tuesday night’s event was expected to be the race’s only formal debate.

Like many first-time candidates seeking to boost their name recognition and unseat well-established incumbents, Dugan has called for multiple debates, including at least one broadcast live on network TV. Krasner has declined, saying he would only participate in the Tuesday event at WHYY’s studios in Old City. The public could attend in person, and the event was broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook.

“If Larry will only agree to one debate against Judge Dugan, then it must be on network broadcast television as is customary for city-wide races in past elections to reach the most Philadelphia voters possible,” Dugan’s campaign said Tuesday afternoon.