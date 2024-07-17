Thousands of Pa. prisoners endure summer heat without air conditioning

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As extreme heat stifles Pennsylvania for a fourth week, thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons have little opportunity for relief because more than a third of the facilities lack universal air conditioning.

Of the 24 Pennsylvania state prisons, four have limited or no air conditioning in areas where incarcerated people live, work and gather. Five more have only partial coverage, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The agency is working to expand air conditioning availability in prisons when state funds and resources are available, said spokesperson Maria Bivens.

But until that happens, many incarcerated individuals are stuck in sweltering conditions.

Ralph Bolden is incarcerated at Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania’s prison for people who are older or have complicated health needs, which does not have air conditioning in all of its housing units. Bolden described his block as a “sauna” in an email to Spotlight PA.

“Besides it being difficult to get in and out of bed, use the bathroom, etc., the heat is rougher on me and those also disabled,” wrote Bolden, who uses a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis.

The National Weather Service has placed much of Pennsylvania under either a heat advisory or excessive heat warning for nearly a month, cautioning that the combined air temperature and humidity pose a significant health risk.

The high heat this year broke records in many parts of the state, and experts warn climate change will make future summers hotter.

In such conditions, the NWS recommends people stay indoors, seek air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially those whose age or health makes them particularly vulnerable to the heat.

While 91% of Pennsylvania households use some kind of air conditioning equipment to stay cool in the oppressive heat, a large portion of the incarcerated population doesn’t have that option.

In prisons, everything — from a person’s movements, to their access to water, to the kind of clothing they can wear — is tightly regulated. Opportunities to cool down may be infrequent, if not impossible, said experts who spoke with Spotlight PA.

“I have the resources to sit in front of the air conditioner,” said Celeste Trusty, deputy director of state policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums and the former secretary of the state Board of Pardons.

“I have the ability to regulate my body temperature. But when you look at the prison population, they don’t.”

When prisons don’t have air conditioning, other means of cooling can also be scarce, Trusty said. Even the opportunities for fresh air that are available may not provide relief, she said, because many prison recreation yards have limited shade.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections constantly monitors temperatures inside the prisons, Bivens said, and “any deterioration of interior conditions is taken very seriously.” The agency has not recorded any heat-related deaths in the past three years, according to medical staff.

Per policy, staff try to keep cells with no windows or outside access between 68 and 74 degrees, Bivens said. To do this in facilities without air conditioning, the department provides staff and incarcerated people with extra water and ice and brings in fans to keep air circulating.

“Inmates have sinks in their cells as well as access to drinking water which can help keep them hydrated and cooler,” Bivens said. “Also, our staff have been educated about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.”

Older facilities, unique challenges

At least eight prisons, including Frackville and Waymart, have plans for upgrades to current air conditioning systems or expanded air conditioning coverage included in the department’s current five-year capital plan. Coverage at Cambridge Springs was upgraded in several buildings in recent years.

But the other facilities with partial to very limited coverage — Dallas, Huntingdon, Laurel Highlands, Muncy, Quehanna Boot Camp, and Rockview — do not have expansions planned.

The nine facilities with partial to very limited air conditioning include buildings that are decades, or in some cases, more than a century old.

In those buildings, air conditioning can only be provided by window or standing floor units, Bivens said.

This includes Laurel Highlands and Waymart, the state’s two facilities for people with serious medical or mental health conditions, which both originated as state-run hospitals under the Department of Human Services before the state converted them to prisons.

The special needs and medical units of these facilities are air-conditioned, and projects are underway to add air conditioning to housing and update the cooling system in the medical building at Waymart, Bivens said.

But expansions are limited by available funds and resources, Bivens said. Each year, all prisons submit requests for building and maintenance items they would like completed, including upgrades to air conditioning, but expensive capital projects are subject to approval during the state budget process.