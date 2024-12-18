From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Relaxing in her Mount Airy home, Carol Perry reflected on her years in Philadelphia law enforcement.

The retired police officer spent 19 years patrolling what is now officially the Fairmount district. She retired from service in 2005.

Perry responded to all types of calls for service, including break-ins and robberies at retail shops, banks and residential neighborhoods. Car thefts were often a problem, too.

She even assisted with dangerous calls in public housing complexes where drug trafficking caused chaos in the 1990s.

“Sometimes we had shootouts with the drug dealers, chasing them up and down the street,” Perry said in an interview with WHYY News.

She became emotional when discussing the profound loss within the department.

“We had some officers who were killed that were close to me and during that time we had an officer who committed suicide and killed his wife,” Perry said. “We had some officers whose children were killed during that time. So there was some heartache and some pain there.”

Perry believes community hostility toward police is now at an all-time high.

“I think the police brutality has gotten worse and justified or unjustified homicides that were committed by the police department stung the community and stung the world,” Perry continued. “When Black Lives Matter came in and highlighted a lot of violence that was going [on] around the country, I think that the community looked at us as bad or unfair, you know, murderers.”