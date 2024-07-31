Philadelphia police warn vehicle owners of smashed window thefts

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of smashed car windows, some of which include thefts.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram said the thieves are working on a crime of opportunity.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to what they do, they are trying to find valuables, but there’s an increase in stealing registration cards, titles, things with your personal information,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said that information can be sold for identity theft, and that the serial number of the car can be used to duplicate a key, meaning thieves can come back and steal the vehicle later.

Vanore said one area specifically has been a target.

“The 4[00] and 500 block of North Front Street, dating back from June through July, there have been about 15 car break-ins there,” he said. “We think they’re related to an establishment there.”

The location is right around the corner from a gentleman’s club. Several handguns have been stolen in those incidents, Vanore said.

Vanore said the theft of firearms is serious, and that police will take concealed carry permits from people who leave guns in vehicles unattended.

Under concealed carry regulations, guns are not allowed to be stored in a car. Vanore said the police department is going to take a violation very seriously, because a stolen gun on the streets is a dangerous thing in the region.

“That firearm is another firearm that somebody’s going to face. It could be a police officer, it could be somebody from the public,” he said. “Because it’s going to fall in the wrong hands.”