38 arrested in Cherry Hill retail theft operation

Cherry Hill police say they arrested 38 people accused of a series of retail thefts during a two-day operation last month.

According to police, “tens of thousands” of dollars worth of stolen merchandise were recovered. Cherry Hill police worked with more than 20 local retailers and merchants involved with the Cherry Hill Retail Theft Initiative, which helped to run periodic enforcement details.

Plainclothes officers were also used to stop suspected thieves. Detective Robert Daniello said everyone working together is what made the operation successful.

“When you have everyone on the same page working together it makes our job that much easier,” Daniello said in a release.

“Public safety is a top priority of mine and I will ensure that the department has the resources they need to continue taking innovative approaches to addressing crime and finding solutions to public safety issues,” said Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher. “The police department’s Retail Theft Initiative is a great example of taking a collaborative approach to tackling a complex issue.”