38 arrested in Cherry Hill retail theft operation
Police worked with more than 20 local retailers and merchants involved with the Cherry Hill Retail Theft Initiative.
Cherry Hill police say they arrested 38 people accused of a series of retail thefts during a two-day operation last month.
According to police, “tens of thousands” of dollars worth of stolen merchandise were recovered. Cherry Hill police worked with more than 20 local retailers and merchants involved with the Cherry Hill Retail Theft Initiative, which helped to run periodic enforcement details.
Plainclothes officers were also used to stop suspected thieves. Detective Robert Daniello said everyone working together is what made the operation successful.
“When you have everyone on the same page working together it makes our job that much easier,” Daniello said in a release.
“Public safety is a top priority of mine and I will ensure that the department has the resources they need to continue taking innovative approaches to addressing crime and finding solutions to public safety issues,” said Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher. “The police department’s Retail Theft Initiative is a great example of taking a collaborative approach to tackling a complex issue.”
The arrests follow ones made in Philadelphia last week, when police captured two women accused of the theft of women’s apparel and accessories around the region.
Police are hoping to arrest seven more suspects in that case, including a 9-year-old. Losses at a Lululemon location in Philadelphia were reported to be roughly $40,000, and losses in King of Prussia were up to about $20,000.
Last September, at least 52 arrests were made after multiple stores in Philadelphia, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple Store locations, were ransacked. The looting came after a peaceful protest in Center City after a judge dismissed all charges in the officer-involved shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr.
Earlier that year, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked City Council for $7 million to tackle rising incidents of retail theft and carjackings.
