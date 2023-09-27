Hundreds protest outside City Hall after judge dismisses charges in the police killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr.

Protestors called for justice Tuesday, hours after a Philadelphia city judge dismissed charges against Mark Dial in the police killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr.

Protesters gathered at City Hall in Philadelphia demanding justice for 27 year-old Eddie Irizarry Jr., who was shot and killed during a traffic stop by officer Mark Dial, after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against Dial on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Protesters marched in Center City Tuesday, decrying a Philadelphia municipal judge’s ruling to dismiss all charges — including one for murder — against former city police officer Mark Dial in the killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr.

The crowd of several hundred gathered at City Hall before making their way to the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, chanting in unison, “No Justice, No Peace,” “Say His Name,” and carrying signs calling for Dial’s arrest.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Wendy Pew dropped all of the charges against the former Philadelphia police officer after his legal team argued he acted in self-defense.

Outside the courthouse, Irizarry Jr.’s sister, Maria Irizarry, questioned how the judge came to that decision.

“It didn’t take her even a second for her to say, ‘Yes, I agree with you.’ She didn’t even let anybody else talk … The evidence, everything is there,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting for my brother.”

Eddie Irizarry Jr.’s sister Maria Irizarry holds up a sign reading “Justice for Eddie Irizarry.” (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Police say the 27-year-old Irizarry Jr. could be seen holding a knife near his right leg as Dial and his partner approached Irizarry’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Kensington on Aug. 14. Video camera footage shows Dial shooting at Irizarry through Irizarry Jr.’s rolled up window within five seconds of Dial exiting his police cruiser. 


    Protesters gathered at City Hall in Philadelphia demanding justice for 27 year-old Eddie Irizarry Jr., who was shot and killed during a traffic stop by officer Mark Dial, after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against Dial on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Eddie Irizarry Sr. joined the hundreds protesting Municipal Judge Wendy Pew's decision to dismiss the charges filed against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial on Sep. 26, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford (right) talked to family members of Eddie Irizarry Jr. during a protest after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington, on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Protesters gathered at City Hall in Philadelphia demanding justice for 27 year-old Eddie Irizarry, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop by officer Mark Dial, after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against Dial on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    MOVE bombing victim Mike Africa stood in solidarity with protesters calling for justice for 27-year-old Eddie Irizzary Jr. after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against Dial on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Philadelphia police officers far outnumbered protesters calling for justice for Eddie Irizarry Jr. after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington, on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Hundreds of people across multiple age groups took to the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Eddie Irizarry Jr.'s cousin Johnathon Rivera said the "system failed the whole family today." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Folks stopped to document the rally taking place in Center City in response to former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed on Tuesday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Eddie Irizarry's sister Maria questioned how the judge reached her decision despite video being shown during the trial. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds of people across multiple age groups took to the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Protesters gathered outside of City Hall on Tuesday before marching around Center City and making a stop outside of the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Signs criticizing Philadelphia Police and calling for former officer Mark Dial to be jailed were seen during Tuesday's protests in Center City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Protesters gathered outside of City Hall on Tuesday before marching around Center City and making a stop outside of the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Police officers followed the protest through Center City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Protesters gathered outside of City Hall on Tuesday before marching around Center City and making a stop outside of the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Police officers followed the protest through Center City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Philadelphia Police Interim Commissioner John Stanford Jr. (right) smoke with members of Eddie Irizarry's family as the protest wrapped up at City Hall on Sep. 26, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds of people across multiple age groups took to the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Eddie Irizarry Jr.'s cousin Aracelis Brown said if was someone other than a cop being charged for murder, they would've been prosecuted to the fullest extent. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds of people across multiple age groups took to the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds of people across multiple age groups took to the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Initially, police said Irizarry Jr. exited his vehicle and “lunged” at officers, which was disproved by video evidence.

MOVE Legacy Director Mike Africa Jr. addressed not only the protesters but also the police force that was surrounding demonstrators.

“Killing Eddie the way they did — ain’t doing their job … Standing there, surrounding us as if we’re the criminals — that ain’t doing their job. These buildings, these streets that we’ve been protesting in front of all these years, they don’t need your protection, ” Africa Jr. said. “Who needs your protection is people like Eddie.”

MOVE Legacy Director Mike Africa Jr. addressed protesters outside of the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice on Sep. 26, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Tuesday afternoon, the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced it filed a motion to reinstate all charges against Dial. A hearing for that has been set for Oct. 25.

Irizarry Jr.’s cousin Aracelis Brown urged protesters to continue fighting to bring justice.

“That’s my baby cousin right there and he did not deserve what happened to him,” Brown said. “We’re gonna keep fighting and keep fighting, and that’s all that matters. We don’t give up.”

Eddie Irizarry Jr.’s cousin Aracelis Brown (center), sister Maria Irizarry (left) and aunt Zory Garcia (right) thanked protesters outside the Criminal Justice Center in Center City Philadelphia after Municipal Judge Wendy Pew dismissed charges against officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington, on September 26, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Irizarry Jr. was a member of the local Puerto Rican community who had moved to Philadelphia from Ponce about seven years ago, according to the Associated Press.

