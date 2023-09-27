From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Protesters marched in Center City Tuesday, decrying a Philadelphia municipal judge’s ruling to dismiss all charges — including one for murder — against former city police officer Mark Dial in the killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr.

The crowd of several hundred gathered at City Hall before making their way to the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, chanting in unison, “No Justice, No Peace,” “Say His Name,” and carrying signs calling for Dial’s arrest.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Wendy Pew dropped all of the charges against the former Philadelphia police officer after his legal team argued he acted in self-defense.

Outside the courthouse, Irizarry Jr.’s sister, Maria Irizarry, questioned how the judge came to that decision.

“It didn’t take her even a second for her to say, ‘Yes, I agree with you.’ She didn’t even let anybody else talk … The evidence, everything is there,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting for my brother.”

Police say the 27-year-old Irizarry Jr. could be seen holding a knife near his right leg as Dial and his partner approached Irizarry’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Kensington on Aug. 14. Video camera footage shows Dial shooting at Irizarry through Irizarry Jr.’s rolled up window within five seconds of Dial exiting his police cruiser.