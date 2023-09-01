Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphians decrying the killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr. gathered in West Kensington Thursday night, calling for more transparency and accountability from the city’s Police Department.

They met a few miles from where Officer Mark Dial shot 27-year-old Irizarry Jr. on August 14.

“The community got together to support the family,” said Zoraida Garcia, Irizarry Jr.’s aunt, who marched behind a banner that read “Justice for Eddie Irizarry.”

She said PPD’s decision to place Dial on a 30-day suspension with intent to dismiss for not cooperating with an internal investigation didn’t go far enough.

“We want him locked up, that’s all,” she said.

Home security footage from the shooting, provided by the family’s attorneys, shows Irizarry Jr. pulling his car over on Willard Street in Kensington. A few moments later, Dial arrives in a police vehicle and gets out with his gun drawn, shouting, “Show us your hands.” Within five seconds, he fires six shots into Irizarry Jr.’s car.

The family’s attorneys say Irizarry Jr., who is from Puerto Rico, did not speak English well and lived with schizophrenia. He was holding a pocket knife when Dial approached the car, the attorneys said.