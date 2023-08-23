Philadelphia officials provide update after man killed by police; sources say officer will be fired

The Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which investigates the conduct, policies, and practices of the Philadelphia Police Department, has called for the officer to be fired.

“We wanted to make sure that the public knew that we were involved and that we had taken a stand,” said Anthony Erace, the interim executive director of the commission.

“We came to the conclusion that we would call for Officer Dial to be fired. It was not an easy decision to come to, but in our evaluation of the evidence it spoke for itself,” added Erace.

Officer Dial is five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department who is assigned to the 24th District.

His attorney told Action News that Officer Dial has the full support of the Fraternal Order of Police as they continue to review the facts.

Irizarry’s family is calling for the body-worn camera footage to be released to the public.

“The story changes, and it’s going to keep changing. They’re going to keep changing it. But, we’re going to get to the bottom of this. We’re going to show that they were wrong,” said Irizarry’s aunt, Zoraida Garcia.

“He’s schizophrenic at that. That’s all in the paperwork. He was reaching for his wallet when the officer shot him. Not once or twice, but five or six times,” added Garcia.

Action News asked Garcia about the knife police said Irizarry had in his possession. She said it was common for him to have one.

“He always did carry a little pocket knife, but it’s not nothing big,” said Garcia.

She also said he didn’t understand English very well.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office released this statement on the investigation:

“The Philadelphia DA’s Office has been in contact repeatedly and at length with the Irizarry family by communicating with their legal counsel. We look forward to meeting with them and their legal counsel in person, in the near future.

“The DA’s Office intends to keep its sworn obligation to seek justice for all those involved in the fatal shooting of Mr. Irizarry, as well as for all those Philadelphians who are not directly involved but who care deeply about fairness, justice, and independence.

“We will have more to say about this situation when we can do so consistent with preserving the quality and integrity of our independent investigation.”