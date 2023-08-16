Body cam footage shows Kensington man shot by police did not ‘lunge’ at officers

New information concerning a fatal shooting by a police officer in Kensington was released on Tuesday, correcting details from the initial police report.

The new release describes two officers, identified as Officer 1 and Officer A, observing a car operating erratically at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. After police had followed the car for several turns, the driver went the wrong way down Willard Street before pulling into a parking spot.

After leaving the vehicle, police say Officer A attempted to open the passenger side door while Officer 1 approached the driver’s side door. Officer A alerted Officer 1 that the driver had a weapon. As the driver turned towards Officer 1, Officer 1 discharged his firearm multiple times into the vehicle. The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry, was taken to Temple Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m.

Originally, the information released by police claimed the following:

That the victim had exited his vehicle

That the victim “lunged” at police

That police had given “multiple” commands for weapons to be dropped

Police updated the information after body camera footage was obtained. “The body-worn camera footage made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened,” explained Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

When asked for an explanation for the inaccuracies contained within the initial report, police said they are still working to trace the source. The commissioner said the “lunging” narrative had established itself before she and others arrived at the scene.

“We’re trying to backtrack that as well to figure out exactly how that was relayed to leadership on the scene. But again, as soon as we found out that that was not what occurred, we did what we could to be as transparent as possible to get the information,” Outlaw said.