State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon was keeping a close watch on the problem prior to Platkin and Callahan’s public notice. Then in early 2022, someone attempted to steal his car from his driveway while he was on a podcast interview with constituents.

A neighbor called the cops after they saw the suspect jump out of a vehicle and walk onto O’Scanlon’s driveway.

“All of a sudden, there were five or six police cars out in front of my house,” he said. “They showed up in time to scare the guy off.”

O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) said the suspects got away and were never apprehended. The incident added fuel to the case he was making to crack down on car thieves.

“This epidemic is right on our doorsteps and it’s dangerous,” he added. “It was 8:00 in the evening. My dog could have been outside. My wife could have been outside. I could have been outside.”

Dr. Alejandro Giminez Santana, an assistant professor and the director of the Newark Public Safety Collaborative at Rutgers University-Newark, called raising awareness an important first step.

“I don’t think it’s enough just to say we have a problem with auto theft,” he said, adding that there needs to be a discussion about why auto theft is a problem and what is driving the numbers up.

“[Trying] to connect the problem with some of the narratives that explain why this problem is happening is important,” Giminez Santana added.

How do cars get stolen?

One of the common narratives and themes emerging from car theft incidents is unattended running vehicles, officials said.

“Our victims would commonly just leave their vehicles running in the parking lot unlocked and they would go run in a Wawa,” said Pennsauken Police Chief Phil Olivo.

Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf adds cops are seeing more people leave their key fobs in their cars, too, making them vulnerable.

“You get out of the car, you go inside to your house and the key fob stays behind,” he said. “I think it’s easier to leave a key fob in your car just as a practical matter than it is maybe to leave your keys that have your house keys on it.”

Thieves are also targeting high-end cars such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Range Rovers, and BMWs more frequently.

What are cops doing to stop cars from being stolen?

Police departments in the three cities are actively working to reduce car thefts.

Kempf said his department had to develop a “laser-focused response” describing it as “a multi-pronged approach, sort of a combination between high visibility patrols, investigative tactics.”

His department assigned an officer to the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force and is using data to find patterns and develop strategies.

Olivo has increased patrols and issued public service announcements reminding people to not leave their cars running unattended. His department has worked with housing complexes where auto thefts have been an issue.

“They’ve been great partners,” he said. “We’ve asked them to install cameras, surveillance cameras, tag readers.”

Olivo, like other officials, has expressed concerns about bail reform contributing to the problem.

“It seems like there’s been a lack of accountability,” Olivo said. “[Suspects are] usually released sometimes before we’ve done the paperwork. If not, they go down to jail and are usually released in a day or two.”

Atlantic City Police are also educating residents.

“Community members are encouraged to be on alert, look out for each other, and report suspicious activity by either calling 9-1-1 or through our anonymous texting service, tip411,” said spokesman Lt. Kevin Fair, in a written statement.

In addition to keeping more detailed information about theft locations and offenders, Fair added the department added automated license plate readers at all entrance and exit points in the city. Officers can monitor the readers from their patrol cars.

“If a stolen vehicle enters or exits Atlantic City, we have real-time information that can be used to interdict the vehicle and arrest offenders,” he said.