New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a series of new laws Friday to combat a spike in car thefts around the state.

Under the new laws, which the Legislature passed unanimously:

Possessing or distributing a master key fob or computer program that can unlock and start a car is now a fourth degree crime.

Car thieves or those who knowingly accept a stolen vehicle will be handed down longer sentences. If the vehicle is worth more than $75,000, it’s a second degree offense. Otherwise, it’s a third degree crime.

Suspects accused of auto theft would no longer have the presumption of pretrial release if they were arrested or convicted of a prior auto theft charge within 90 days prior to the new charge. Murphy called this a “common sense tweak” to the state’s bail reform.

Leaders of car theft rings will face stiffer penalties, while participants will face a new third degree offense.

“While we do not take steps like this lightly…we must stop the criminal rings that are fueling this pattern,” Murphy said.

First steps towards reducing auto theft spike

State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan announced in March 2022 that there was a spike in auto thefts. Platkin recalled the issue coming up as he joined the Murphy Administration.

“[The governor] said to me — which something that has been true — anything we need, we will get,” he said. “And since I’ve been here, we’ve had every possible resource made available.”

The state police auto theft task force was strengthened to go after car theft rings. Local police departments received technology to track stolen vehicles, and the governor signed a law making it harder to sell catalytic converters.