Multiple fatalities were reported after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in South Jersey.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least three vehicles involved, including one that went up in flames.

According to police, a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on the Black Horse Pike when it unexpectedly entered the eastbound lanes travelling in the wrong direction.

The silver Nissan then collided head-on with a 2018 Kia Forte. The Kia Forte was pushed backwards into a 2020 red Nissan Sentra which was also in the eastbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike. A fourth vehicle, a 2019 silver Toyota Yaris, was struck by debris thrown from one of the vehicles.

Police say the head-on collision caused the 2017 silver Nissan Sentra to catch fire. Multiple motorists and witnesses stopped to assist, and dragged occupants out of the burning vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Unfortunately two people died in the crash. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Escarlin Suriel of Atlantic City, the driver of the Kia Forte and 22-year-old Gabriella Constrantino of Pleasantville, occupant of the silver Nissan Sentra.