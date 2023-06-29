This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey officials announced a proposed settlement they say will guarantee the clean-up of several communities in Camden and Gloucester counties contaminated with the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS.

Solvay Specialty Polymers would pay $393 million to clean up the contamination in the 37-square-mile vicinity around its West Deptford plant.

“This company is going to pay a lot of money to get things right here,” said Attorney General Matt Platkin as he and state Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced the proposed deal Wednesday.

Under the terms of the settlement, Solvay would pay:

$214 million to guarantee sufficient funds to complete the cleanup of PFAS

$100 million to address PFAS in public water systems and private drinking water wells

$75 million for natural resource damages

$3.7 million for past direct costs in addressing contamination

The public water systems covered by the settlement include Bellmawr, Gloucester City, and Paulsboro. Affected private wells are in Gibbstown, Paulsboro, and Woodbury, among other towns.

Platkin has called the proposed deal historic.

“Taking together the natural resource damages, Solvay’s payment to DEP for future investigation and clean up work, Solvay’s compensation of DEP for its past site cleanup, Solvay’s commitment to clean up its West Deptford site on its own and its guarantee of money to fund that cleanup; this is the largest financial agreement for a single contaminated site in New Jersey history,” he said.