Opened in 1969 as a base load power plant designed to provide electricity to large areas of Pennsylvania and New York, the Homer City Generating Station in Indiana County is shutting its doors. Part of a nationwide trend, Homer City could not compete with cheaper Marcellus Shale gas and more efficient combined-cycle power plants.

Coal fired power generates about 196 gigawatts of energy today, down from 313 GW in 2005, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. Although coal at one point provided the majority of power in the U.S., it now generates about 20%. Natural gas generation today produces 40% of the country’s energy. For the first time, wind and solar energy generated more power in the U.S. in the first half of this year than coal.

Homer City has a capacity to generate 1,888 megawatts of electricity. While it operated at nearly full capacity for three decades, recently it has only been producing at 20% of its capacity.