How wildfires and climate change impact headache and migraine symptoms

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Sarah Shaw was outside cleaning her car Tuesday evening before she felt lightheaded and dizzy. At the time, the poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada didn’t cross her mind.

Shaw said her symptoms worsened, and on Wednesday morning she woke up with a throbbing migraine.

“I haven’t woken up to one of those in a very long time,” said the 33-year-old West Windsor, New Jersey resident.

Shaw was diagnosed with migraine disease about eight years ago. Along with an intense stabbing headache, migraine symptoms can include sensitivity to light and sound, vertigo, vision changes, speech problems, brain fog, and severe fatigue. Migraine attacks are unpredictable, and patients can miss school, hobbies, and even lose their jobs.

Shaw said her migraine medication took much longer to work than usual, and her symptoms lasted until Friday. She said she never knew particles from wildfire smoke may spark headaches and migraine symptoms, and wonders whether her migraine attack was caused by the poor air quality in the region.

“I can sit in front of a bonfire with the smoke and I’m never triggered. This was on a whole other level of pain,” Shaw said.