In the AI era, New Jersey relies on humans and a 1911 invention to spot wildfires

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Each morning, Brian Gerber Jr. climbs up 150 metal stairs to a trap door that leads to his 7-by-7-foot office 100 feet above the Wharton State Forest in South Jersey. It’s here, in a painted red and white steel tower that he spends eight hours a day looking for smoke.

“It’s awesome,” said Gerber, a fire observer with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. “I just love the view, it changes every morning you come up here. It’s always such a gorgeous view. You can see the Pine Barrens, and on a crystal clear day you can see smoke almost anywhere in the state and in our division.”

Turkey vultures float by the windows that line all four sides of his perch, which provides a 360-degree view of the pitch pine and oak forests below. On a clear day, he can see for 20 miles in all directions, including the Philadelphia skyline to the west.