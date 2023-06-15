Philly teens learned to install solar panels. Then asbestos closed their school

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Sixteen-year-old Frankford High School student Anthony Cruz dreams of building a company that puts solar panels on roofs.

“It’ll mostly [revolve] around installations, but I will also have a few designers and engineers there who can teach others to do the same thing,” he said. “So it’d just be all-around, not just one thing — get more business and more attention from all around the world.”

Anthony plays football at Frankford and works on the weekends. His favorite class is a federally funded program called Bright Solar Futures — a solar industry career and technical education program where he’s already learned how to install solar panels on a model roof.

“The solar program has been a fun experience,” Anthony said. “We got to learn how to properly carry the modules to the roof, how to properly put on the protective gear we use on the roof, how to use the tools properly, how to attach the modules to the roof properly.”

But for the last roughly two months of the school year, Anthony and his 10th grade classmates were not able to touch the solar modules, protective gear, or model roof. Frankford High School shuttered in April, one of six school buildings in the district to close at least temporarily this year after the discovery of damaged asbestos.

“My favorite part about it is the hands-on part,” Anthony said. “That’s why moving to virtual has been hard.”

It’s the latest example of how the School District of Philadelphia’s facilities crisis hurts student learning.

“Without actually being able to pick up the tools and do the task, I feel like there’s a whole part of it that’s just missing,” said Jordan Crolly, solar energy technology teacher at Frankford High School. “It’s been tough.”

The cutting-edge, hands-on program that trains teens to take part in the clean energy transition caught the attention of U.S. secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm, when to great fanfare she visited in March to promote the Biden Administration’s plans to accelerate the shift to clean energy and get fossil fuels out of electricity generation by 2035.