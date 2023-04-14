Donate

Frankford High School to be closed for the rest of the school year due to damaged asbestos

The School District of Philadelphia said Friday that Frankford High School will be closed for the rest of the school year due to damaged asbestos.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 14, 2023
A view of Frankford High School

(Courtesy of 6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.The School District of Philadelphia said Friday that Frankford High School will be closed for the rest of the school year due to damaged asbestos.

The school’s 1,100 students were already learning virtually. Parents and students were told last Friday that the building would be closed after spring break.

There were hopes the students could return after this week, but those hopes have been dashed.

Mitchell Elementary school was also shut down for the rest of the year. That decision was made last week.

In recent weeks, a total of four Philadelphia schools have been found to have damaged asbestos.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Students from Building 21 were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School several weeks ago. Simon Gratz High School and Prep Middle School shut down next, but they have since reopened.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate