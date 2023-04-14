Frankford High School to be closed for the rest of the school year due to damaged asbestos

The school’s 1,100 students were already learning virtually. Parents and students were told last Friday that the building would be closed after spring break.

There were hopes the students could return after this week, but those hopes have been dashed.

Mitchell Elementary school was also shut down for the rest of the year. That decision was made last week.

In recent weeks, a total of four Philadelphia schools have been found to have damaged asbestos.

Students from Building 21 were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School several weeks ago. Simon Gratz High School and Prep Middle School shut down next, but they have since reopened.