The School District of Philadelphia’s long-awaited strategic plan is out — and members of the public got to hear about it for the first time at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“We know what to do,” Superintendent Tony Watlington told board members. “We have to have the will to actually do it.”

The plan, which features five priority areas and more than 60 strategic actions, was developed in part through dozens of “Listening and Learning” sessions with thousands of community stakeholders, Watlington said.

It’s meant to be a five-year roadmap to safer schools, higher student achievement, better partnerships between schools, families, and community members, and cost-effective operations.

To improve students’ safety and well-being, the plan recommends replacing all analog security cameras at 150 schools, recruiting and retaining certified school nurses for all schools, auditing and improving mental health services, and expanding the Safe Path program.

Under the plan, the district would also establish a special team to tackle its facilities crisis. This year alone, several school buildings have closed due to damaged asbestos, and more than half of schools still lack adequate air conditioning.

“We have to get the facilities right in order to achieve and realize all of these other pieces,” School Board Vice President Mallory Fix-Lopez told Watlington. “So I appreciate seeing that elevated to the very top and beginning of your plan.”

The second priority area laid out in the plan is partnering with families and communities, in part by launching a bevy of superintendent’s advisory groups — for parents, teachers, principals, students, and community stakeholders. Under the plan, the district would also create a two-way communications system for families and the community, relaunch Parent University to “provide resources and support to families and community,” and start a paid parent ambassador program.

“There are parents and key individuals in the community who have a lot more influence, clout, respect … than a superintendent, much more influence than a principal, teacher,” Watlington said. “We want to figure out … how we develop partnership with people who can extend the reach of education and what we’re trying to do in the school system.”