Philly school leaders expect to find more asbestos with further inspections

Multiple schools have been shuttered this school year after the discovery of asbestos, and the School District of Philadelphia is warning parents that more school buildings could be closed as additional buildings undergo screenings.

District officials say the war against asbestos and lead paint will continue for some time.

Out of nearly 300 active buildings in the district, only four are asbestos free. Currently, three schools are closed for asbestos contamination.

The district is working to meet federal standards for examination and testing of district buildings, said Victoria Flemming, interim executive director of environment management services.

“In the coming weeks and months, we anticipate we will identify more damaged asbestos inherently as part of this inspection process,” Fleming said during a meeting with reporters Tuesday morning. “I want to be clear, this isn’t an indication of the program’s failure. On the contrary, it’s a program that’s working to protect the health and safety and through the identification of these materials the school district can actively manage them and abate them when needed.”