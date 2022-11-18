Philly pauses review of school facilities — again — to align with superintendent’s plan

Multiple board members at Thursday’s meeting said they supported Watlington’s decision and no one spoke against it.

“I do think there is some history here with the public where this feels like we’ve heard this before,” said board member Mallory Fix Lopez. “How can we assure them that this is different?”

The facilities planning process is meant to determine the district’s current and future building needs. It has had multiple starts and stops, and was last paused in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania. Efforts resumed eight months ago with the promise of a report this spring.

Watlington said it doesn’t make sense for the district to come up with a facilities plan until after it has a clear plan for academics since the two go hand-in-hand.

For example, if the district decides all high schools must offer certain AP classes, they need to make sure they have enough and the right type of classrooms, including lab space.

Watlington said facilities planning also needs to align with career and technical education programming.

There’s also the question of how to group grades. Do middle schools benefit students or are K-8 schools best? Watlington said these are just some of the many questions he is trying to answer.

“I don’t have any intention to come back at the end of the school year and say, ‘Let’s delay again,’” Watlington said.