While the settlement gives the School District of Philadelphia “sole possession” of both schools, district officials have not said whether they plan to reopen and run the schools.

The district is in the middle of its Facilities Planning Process to assess the conditions and use of its large stock of buildings, which could result in the decision to close or consolidate some schools. The district’s team plans to present its findings and recommendations to the Board of Education in spring 2023.

Daroff and Bluford will be included in the process, district spokesperson Christina Clark said in an email Friday, adding that the community will be invited to give feedback both online and in-person, with school-based meetings likely starting in October.

If the district decides to keep both Daroff and Bluford closed, it would be a departure from its treatment of other former charters that were previously district-run schools.

In 2010, the district launched Renaissance Schools, a turnaround initiative in which it gave neighborhood schools with “long-term academic and climate challenges” to charter operators to transform.

The district has since backed away from the program and has reclaimed several former Renaissance schools for poor performance.

This year, the district welcomed back two former charters — Olney High School and Stetson Middle School — after a state board ruled against the schools’ then operator ASPIRA in February.

District and board officials immediately made clear that neither school would close after the decision was announced. Olney and Stetson finished out the school year as charters and reopened this week as district schools without fanfare.

Kenderton Elementary, another former Renaissance school, returned to the district in 2016 after its operator surrendered it, citing high special education costs. The district immediately stepped in to run the school and continues to today.

Meanwhile, Daroff will be closed for at least this school year, which given precedent, is already an unusual development.

‘My hope is diminished’

For the parents of Daroff’s more than 500 students, the past week has been nerve wracking.

On Tuesday afternoon, parents could be seen schlepping from the public library to meet with district representatives, to Bluford and back. In between, there were frantic phone calls to pediatricians to request immunization records.

“The uniform does stay the same, thank God,” said one mother into her cell phone as she walked through Bluford’s courtyard quickly, her daughter trailing behind skipping.

Flamer, Burton, and Shleah Sanders, whose daughter was supposed to start kindergarten at Bluford, all took off at least a full day of work to navigate the labyrinth.

“I’m scattered all over the place right now,” Sanders said Tuesday. “My daughter is not enrolled anywhere now.”

Sanders was worried how big her daughter’s kindergarten class might be with students from Daroff joining and whether she’d have to change schools for first grade.

She had felt comfortable sending her daughter to Bluford, which is right by her house, and hadn’t had positive experiences with West Philly’s other public schools. But with transportation a concern, she also didn’t want to send her daughter farther out.

“I just feel like … my hope is diminished,” Sanders said. “I honestly don’t even want my daughter to go to a Philadelphia school district school.”

Burton says enrolling her boys in a cyber charter felt like the best option after all the interruptions to their education during the pandemic.

“It is costly, but it’s going to provide better for them than just throwing them into a district school with availability,” she said.

The cyber program, through Agora, is free, she said, but she’ll pay about $200 a child a week for them to learn onsite at a facility in West Philadelphia.

The role of a ‘community’ school

On a recent morning, Daroff’s two-story brick building sat locked; the only children in the vicinity were images painted on its walls.

Charles Gaston crossed Vine Street, away from a McDonald’s and toward the school.

The older man was visibly upset.

“They need to open the school back up,” he said angrily under his breath.

Gaston grew up in the neighborhood and attended Daroff in the 1970s and ‘80s. When Daroff was chartered he had hoped Universal Companies would usher in a period of stability.

“When Kenny Gamble took over we thought everything was gonna work out and it didn’t,” he said.

Without a functioning school in the immediate vicinity, Gaston said he worries former Daroff students will spend the year adrift, making them more susceptible to gun violence.

A block away, Alisha Flamer sat on her front porch thinking about the hole Daroff would leave in the Haddington neighborhood if the school remained closed.

She was glad facility safety concerns had come to light, but felt they were things that could and should have been fixed, rather than close the school — a community fixture — completely.

People had gone to the school to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables each week. There were clothing and supply drives for families and gift giveaways during the holidays.

“Now that the school is not there, it has taken away from the community,” she said. “The question is where can people now get those services?”