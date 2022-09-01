West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools

The complex is a relatively convenient location for many of the students. The average distance between the Townhomes property and the three district schools in West Philadelphia that most of the children attend is about three-quarters of a mile. The average time for students to get to school from their home using public transportation is 15 minutes, or 20 minutes if students walk.

Housing itself, or the lack thereof, is another major issue. Residents worry they won’t be able to find other housing by the move-out date because many landlords won’t take federal vouchers. And even for those that have such vouchers, they often won’t stretch far enough in a city that has a shortage of affordable units for rent.

Parent Krystal Young has lived at the Townhomes property for three years. She said her Section 8 voucher “is not equal to the housing rate, so where am I going to find a two bedroom that’s less than $1,300? I’m not.”

A district spokesperson told Chalkbeat that “if the family does not have adequate, fixed housing, they may qualify for services through our Office of Educating Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness.”

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier’s office said it is open to working with the displaced parents and students to help them access the transportation services; the complex is part of Gauthier’s district.

The company TRIAD is charged with assisting the families in finding new homes. TRIAD declined to comment. Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the property’s owner, IBID, said the complex’s owners are willing to speak with the school district’s transportation officials to address concerns.

Moore said she would like to move to a nearby area, in part because it would be convenient to stay close to things like their dental office. Right now, her son’s trip to school is just a convenient train ride away.

“I don’t want him to get uncomfortable at his new school if they don’t have what he needs,” Moore said.