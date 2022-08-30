University City Townhomes tenants getting more time to relocate before closure

Residents of a soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia will have at least another month to relocate.

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development has again agreed to extend the owner’s annual affordable housing contract. Tenants living in the 70-unit apartment building now have until Oct. 8 to move.

The previous deadline was Sept. 7.

“The owners remain committed to working with [the Philadelphia Housing Authority] and the residents to help them identify and secure alternative housing, and to compensate residents for all costs of relocation,” said Kevin Feeley, spokesperson for IBID Associates, which has owned the block-long complex for more than 40 years.

This is the second time the complex’s owners have sought and received a contract extension from HUD.