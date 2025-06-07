Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When doctors urged Lois Fernandez to terminate her pregnancy more than five decades ago, they warned she might not survive childbirth. But Fernandez refused. “You are not God,” she told them.

Her daughter, Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West, was born anyway — a moment her mother called a miracle. Named for the Yoruba goddess Oshun, Fernandez-West now leads the Odunde Festival, an annual celebration of African culture that her mother co-founded in 1975 after a life-changing trip to Nigeria.

This year marks the golden anniversary of the Odunde Festival — five decades of celebrating African heritage and spiritual tradition in Philadelphia. For Fernandez-West, the most meaningful moment is the annual procession to the Schuylkill River to honor the Yoruba goddess.

It’s a ritual that brings her back to her mother, whose back she was strapped to during the very first Odunde Festival. Continuing the tradition was her own choice, a legacy she chose to uphold even as her brother took another path. The two are no longer close.