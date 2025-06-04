From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For 50 years, Odunde Festival has been the cultural heartbeat for the Southwest section of Center City in Philadelphia. And from the beginning, it has been — and remains — a family-run business.

Held every second Sunday in June, the festival centers around 23rd and South streets, stretching more than 15 blocks east toward Broad Street. Rooted in African heritage and community celebration, Odunde has become one of the largest and longest-running African American street festivals in the country.

Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, president and CEO of Odunde Inc., has led the festival for decades but her connection to it began long before she stepped into the top job. Her mother, Lois Fernandez, co-founded the event with Ruth Arthur in 1975.

How Odunde has come this far

“We have survived 50 years. No one thought we would have survived 50 years,” Fernandez-West said. “And to make it 50 years is nothing but God.”

Now 51, Fernandez-West has spent more than half her life managing the festival, stepping up when her mother’s health began to decline. She became her mother’s primary caregiver, nursing her through breast cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and other health challenges.

She attributes the survival of the festival to their higher power.

“I used to ask my mom, how’d Odunde last so long?” she recalled. “My mom said, ‘Well, Odunde is God. You and I are just the vessels.’”

Fernandez-West credits divine guidance for her ability to preserve both her mother’s legacy and the festival itself. Lois Fernandez died at home surrounded by her family in August 2017.

She reflected on the patience her mother showed her as she learned the ins and outs of Odunde, using her approach along with internal reflection to guide her children through life.

“I was just telling my son the other day I don’t ever remember Mom-Mom being impatient with me,” she said, using the nickname her son calls his grandmother.