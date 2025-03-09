From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The more than 75,000 folklore objects, artifacts, artwork and materials that make up Philadelphia Folklore Project’s archive now have a new home at the Special Collections Research Center at Temple University’s Urban Archives.

Founded in 1987, the Philadelphia Folklore Project has promoted, documented and supported Philadelphia area folk arts, traditions and culture for more than three decades. Part of that work has been collecting and preserving tens of thousands of folklore objects, documents and artworks from the city’s myriad of cultures.

“We’ve created a tremendous archive of ethnographic fieldwork and documentation of different kinds of cultural practices, as well as materials that were either used or part of the research for the development of exhibitions, films, podcasts, performance series,” said Mia Kang, executive director of PFP. “So it’s all kinds of different materials, but mainly relating to the practices of folk and traditional artists in Philadelphia, as well as a lot of material that documents the connection between folk arts and grassroots movements for social change.”

Those materials include documents and objects related to Philadelphia’s Odunde Festival, texts in a range of different languages, and one of Kang’s personal favorites, traditional embroidered textiles by Hmong-Philadelphian artist Pang Xiong, who passed away in 2020.

“It’s materials like that that are made by people who are everyday artists, right?” Kang said. “Folk arts, we think of as the arts of everyday life, so things that are part of people’s day-to-day existence, part of the sort of social fabric of their communities and how they think of themselves and their cultural heritage.”

Kang said PFP, as a small organization, was faced with challenges in caring for and storing such an extensive archive, as well as making it easily accessible to the public.

“Because we’re not a library, it’s been, I think, tough to maybe have these materials see as wide an impact as they might if we were a more traditional research institution,” she said. “Temple is a great home for the archive, because people are already used to going there to find stuff that they might be using in their research, or to inspire their artwork or to learn about the history of Philadelphia.”

Although the agreement between PFP and Temple was established before the pandemic, the archive was moved to its new home in February.